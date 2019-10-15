|
|
On October 11, 2019 Raymond Joseph Ewers passed away. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie A. Ewers (nee Brown); devoted father of Denise M. Engle and her late husband LeRoy Engle, Mark J. Ewers and his wife Susan, Matthew F. Ewers and his wife Kathleen, and David R. Ewers; cherished grandfather of Shannon Boone, Erin Willis, Michael Engle, Heather Hug, Olivia Ewers, Abigail Ewers, Allison Ewers, and Benjamin Ewers; loving great-grandfather of Kaylee Boone, Savanna Boone, Chase Burnham, and Derrich Willis, III; dear brother of Dorothy Hacke, Catherine Beebe, and the late Charles Ewers, and Mary Kettle.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton) at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Rd, suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or The Senator Bob Hooper House, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019