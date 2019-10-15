Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton)
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ewers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Joseph Ewers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Joseph Ewers Notice
On October 11, 2019 Raymond Joseph Ewers passed away. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie A. Ewers (nee Brown); devoted father of Denise M. Engle and her late husband LeRoy Engle, Mark J. Ewers and his wife Susan, Matthew F. Ewers and his wife Kathleen, and David R. Ewers; cherished grandfather of Shannon Boone, Erin Willis, Michael Engle, Heather Hug, Olivia Ewers, Abigail Ewers, Allison Ewers, and Benjamin Ewers; loving great-grandfather of Kaylee Boone, Savanna Boone, Chase Burnham, and Derrich Willis, III; dear brother of Dorothy Hacke, Catherine Beebe, and the late Charles Ewers, and Mary Kettle.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton) at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Rd, suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or The Senator Bob Hooper House, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now