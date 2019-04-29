|
|
Raymond Joseph Piechocki, 78, passed away suddenly on February 23, 2019. Ray was born and spent most of his life in Baltimore before moving to Savannah in 2008. He is survived by his partner, Pamela Rurka, daughter Karen Williams (Randy)and Alicia Banghart(Brian); Grandchildren Zachary, Zoey and Sarah;and former wife Margaret Piechocki and brother David F. Peck. On May 11th there will be a Mass held for Ray 11:00 am -12 pm at the Christ the King Catholic Church, 1102 Hart Rd, Towson MD. A celebration of his life will be held in the Church hall immediately following the Mass.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019