Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Piechocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Joseph Piechocki

Notice Condolences Flowers

Raymond Joseph Piechocki Notice
Raymond Joseph Piechocki, 78, passed away suddenly on February 23, 2019. Ray was born and spent most of his life in Baltimore before moving to Savannah in 2008. He is survived by his partner, Pamela Rurka, daughter Karen Williams (Randy)and Alicia Banghart(Brian); Grandchildren Zachary, Zoey and Sarah;and former wife Margaret Piechocki and brother David F. Peck. On May 11th there will be a Mass held for Ray 11:00 am -12 pm at the Christ the King Catholic Church, 1102 Hart Rd, Towson MD. A celebration of his life will be held in the Church hall immediately following the Mass.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.