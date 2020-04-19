|
|
On April 16, 2020, Raymond Klausmeyer, 68, of Nottingham, MD passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the cherished friend of Christine Merriken; dear brother of Mary Lou Stoewer, Walt Klausmeyer and wife Mary Lou, Leslie Yekstat and her husband Norm, Nancy Umberger and her husband John and the late Kathleen Ruppert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with the latest Maryland State Executive Order restricting public gatherings there will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life that will be announced at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020