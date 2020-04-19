Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Klausmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Klausmeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Klausmeyer Notice
On April 16, 2020, Raymond Klausmeyer, 68, of Nottingham, MD passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the cherished friend of Christine Merriken; dear brother of Mary Lou Stoewer, Walt Klausmeyer and wife Mary Lou, Leslie Yekstat and her husband Norm, Nancy Umberger and her husband John and the late Kathleen Ruppert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with the latest Maryland State Executive Order restricting public gatherings there will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life that will be announced at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -