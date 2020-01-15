|
|
Raymond L. Bloom, age 88, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 4, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of John LeRoy and Amelia Mary (Piniecki) Bloom and husband of 66 years to Bernardine Maryann (Yoor) Bloom. He was a veteran of the U.S.Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church for 42 years where he served as an usher and ran the BINGO. Ray and his wife were the founders of the Senior Center at St. Francis. Ray held the honor of 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus Archbishop John Carroll at St. Francis. He retired in 1985 from American Can Company where he worked for 35 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing Pinochle, walking, traveling, and watching TV westerns.
In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by four sons, Perry Bloom of Kannapolis, NC, John Raymond (Deborah) Bloom of Fallston, Mitchell (Tana) Bloom of Paducah, KY, and Matthew (Diana Schertle) Bloom of Abingdon; daughter, Bernardine (Tim) Grauer of Kitty Hawk, NC; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Bloom.
Raymond will be laid to rest at a Christian burial hosted by the family on Friday January 17th at 11 am at St. Francis de Sales Church in Abingdon MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020