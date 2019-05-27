|
On May 25, 2019 Raymond L. Bowen of Pikesville, MD beloved son of Sadie L. (nee Guerico) Bowen and the late Robert Lee Bowen, Sr. Brother of Robert L. Bowen, Jr. and his wife Vicky, Ronald L. Bowen and his wife Nancy and Rickey L. Bowen. Uncle of Alexis, Nicole, Alec, Christopher, Samantha, Ronald, Jr., Stephen and Travis and the late Robert Bowen, III. Also survived by 7 great nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd) on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Friday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2019