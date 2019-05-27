Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Bowen

Notice Condolences Flowers

Raymond L. Bowen Notice
On May 25, 2019 Raymond L. Bowen of Pikesville, MD beloved son of Sadie L. (nee Guerico) Bowen and the late Robert Lee Bowen, Sr. Brother of Robert L. Bowen, Jr. and his wife Vicky, Ronald L. Bowen and his wife Nancy and Rickey L. Bowen. Uncle of Alexis, Nicole, Alec, Christopher, Samantha, Ronald, Jr., Stephen and Travis and the late Robert Bowen, III. Also survived by 7 great nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd) on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Friday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now