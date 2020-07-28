On Saturday, 25 July 2020, Raymond (Ray) Leonard Klein, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at age 78 at his home in York, PA.
Ray was raised in Baltimore, Maryland. He served in the United States Marine Corps, and received a Bachelors of Science from the University of Baltimore.
He worked as a conductor on the Baltimore & Ohio (now CSX) Railroad. He married his wife Veronica in 1973. He was a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus, and a past Grand Knight of the Notre Dame Council. He was also active in the Marine Corps League and Toys for Tots. He was an avid Orioles, Baltimore Colts, and Ravens fan.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother Margaret, father Ignatius, and sister Mary Ann. He is survived by his wife Veronica; his five children Louis (wife Yvonne), Louann, Ronald, Raymond, Jimmy; and grandchildren Joshua, Veronica, Sarah, Nicholas, Katarina, Bryan, Morgan, Christopher, Matthew, and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 at Saint Michael the Archangel Church at 10 Willow Avenue, Baltimore, MD at 10 am. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to the Marine Corps League, First Capitol Detachment, P.O. Box 7313, York, PA 17404. Online Condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.