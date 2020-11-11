On November 9, 2020, Raymond J. Navarro, beloved husband of Barbara Navarro, devoted father of Richard Navarro, Karen Campitelli and husband Nick, Christine Chambers and husband Brad, Paul Navarro and husband Dan, and Steven Navarro and wife Gina, loving grandfather of Alissa Mruk and husband Dan, Nick Campitelli and wife Jacky, Mia Navarro, Alexandra Chambers, Gabrielle Chambers and Morgan Wilhelm and husband Steve, dear brother of Jules Navarro and wife Joanne, Rita Gasior and husband Ray, and the late Philamena DeLuca and her late husband Harry, also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Navarro will lie in state at the St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cockeysville), 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD. 21030 on Thursday, November 12, 2020, 10:30 AM - 11AM with a Funeral Mass being celebrated at 11 AM. Private Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Raymond Navarro to support the Critical Care Unit at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. Donations may be made online at www.giving.medstarhealth.org/criticalcareunit,
or checks made payable to MedStar Union Memorial Hospital and mailed to the Office of Philanthropy, 33rd St. Prof. Bldg. Ste 343, 201 E. University Parkway, Baltimore, MD. 21218.