Raymond Robert Katzen of Pikesville, MD passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Norine Katzen (nee Ginsberg), brother, Sigmund Katzen, and parents, Albert and Elizabeth Katzen. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Nina (Ken) Venick, grandchildren, Haley Venick (fiance Garrett Paglia) and Blake Venick, and special friend, Jane Krosin.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 24, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. In mourning at 1237 Berans Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday following interment, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1pm until 4pm, and 6pm until 9pm. Services will be held each evening at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020