Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1237 Berans Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
1237 Berans Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
1237 Berans Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1237 Berans Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
1237 Berans Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
1237 Berans Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map

Raymond Robert Katzen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Robert Katzen Notice
Raymond Robert Katzen of Pikesville, MD passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Norine Katzen (nee Ginsberg), brother, Sigmund Katzen, and parents, Albert and Elizabeth Katzen. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Nina (Ken) Venick, grandchildren, Haley Venick (fiance Garrett Paglia) and Blake Venick, and special friend, Jane Krosin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 24, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. In mourning at 1237 Berans Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday following interment, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1pm until 4pm, and 6pm until 9pm. Services will be held each evening at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -