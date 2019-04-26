Raymond J. Roszak of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on April 19, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Bayview. He was 88 years old. He was the devoted husband of 68 years to Joyce Ann Roszak.Mr. Roszak was born in Ironwood, MI to the late John W. and Johanna B. Roszak. He was the loving father to William L. Roszak and Kenneth Roszak and the adoring grandfather of Phillip Charles Roszak. He was the beloved brother to Adele Unzen.Mr. Roszak retired from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Ballistics Research as a Senior Electronics Engineering Technician. He was the owner of Roszak's Restoration for more than twenty years and was a volunteer at the Historic Commission. Mr. Roszak was a member of the American Legion Post #47 and the Catholic Korean War Veterans. In 2012 he was the oldest living Eagle Scout Recipient and was a member of the Eagle Scout Association of America. He enjoyed restored antique furniture and working in his yard. He loved oil painting. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held at Mt. Erin Cemetery with Father Dale Picarella officiating.In lieu of flowers friends and family may make a donation in her memory to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 615 Congress Ave., Havre de Grace, MD.Friends and family may leave messages of condolences or stories to share at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary