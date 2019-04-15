Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Raymond Smyth Notice
On April 14, 2019, Raymond Albert Smyth passed away peacefully with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis R. Smyth (nee Rock); dear brother of Patricia Celeste, Geraldine Fansler and her husband Edward, and the late Carroll T. Smyth, Jr. and his wife Josephine; cherished uncle of Ashley Spector, Karen Sessamen and her husband Barry, and Scott Lyons and his wife Kelly, as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Raymond was a member of the St. Gerard Young Mens Association, of Highlandtown, MD, for over 50 years.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD 21236, or Seasons Hospice, 9000 Franklin Square Drive, Rosedale, MD 21237. Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2019
