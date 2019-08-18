|
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Raymond Allen Willey of Elkridge, MD. Beloved brother of Christine E. Willey and Diane S. Willey. Loving uncle of Justin C. Elliott and the late James Manalansan Jr. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm with a graveside service and interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's name to Gilchrist.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019