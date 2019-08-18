Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Willey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Willey


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Willey Notice
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Raymond Allen Willey of Elkridge, MD. Beloved brother of Christine E. Willey and Diane S. Willey. Loving uncle of Justin C. Elliott and the late James Manalansan Jr. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm with a graveside service and interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's name to Gilchrist.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now