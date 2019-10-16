|
|
Mr. Raynard Arnold Eller, age 94 of Purlear passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Wilkesboro Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Hefner officiating. Burial with Military Honors by Marine Corps League Brushy Mtn. Detachment # 1187 will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 PM prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Eller was born July 12, 1925 in Wilkes County to Percy and Ora Mae Eller. He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Angelyn Blackburn Eller, five brothers, James M. Eller, twin brother Raymond Eller, Edward G. Eller, Max P. Eller and Rex J. Eller.
He is survived by one daughter, Bettie Kroutil and husband Bob of Santa Fe, New Mexico and two sons, Ron Eller and wife Beth of Huntersville and Rich Eller and wife Patty of Franklin, TN, four grandchildren, Josh Eller, Alison Eller, Jack Fornadel and Abbie Richard and three great grandchildren, Sterling Richard, Kyrie Richard and Edye Sandvick, three sisters, Christine Eller and Haline Eller both of Wilkesboro and Nancy Barnes of Tega Cay, SC and one brother, Kent Eller of Pulear.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Pallative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030 or Wilkesboro Baptist Church, PO Box 61, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019