Rayner Hesse
Bethany Beach, DE-Rayner W. "Rusty" Hesse, Jr, 64, entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, Rusty was the son of the late Rayner W. Hesse, Sr. and Dorothy Sachs Hesse.

(Visit easternshorecremation.com for full obituary)

Rusty is survived by his beloved partner/husband of 21 years, Anthony F. Chiffolo; stepdaughter, Lisa Chiffolo of KY; sisters Debbie Mugno of NC and Sally Bishop of MD; and brother, David Hesse of GA. His memory also lives on in his nieces, nephews, and the many members of his church congregations over the years. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
