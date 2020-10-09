Raynor Kay Horton Sr., 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born October 22, 1941 in Carroll County, to the late Roscoe Joseph Horton and the late Mamie June Dalton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Raynor K. Horton Jr.



Mr. Horton is survived by his daughters, Mary Susan Drapinski and Anita June Mabe, (Avery Mabe) and son, Freddie Dean Horton,(Carol Horton), daughter-in-law, Paulina A Horton; brother, Roger Gray Horton Sr.(Shirley Horton); grandchildren, Freddie Dean Horton Jr., Anita Sue Horton, Tyler M. Horton, Jennifer A. Brophy, and Jessica J. Horton; great-grandchildren, Isabella Horton and Ryleigh Brophy. He was loved and cherished by several nieces and nephews, Roger Timothy Horton, Roger Gray Horton Jr., Rhonda Horton Masters and his life partner, Lillian "Lynn" Brown and her family.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10am-1pm at the Tarring Cargo Funeral Home, 333 S. Parke St Aberdeen, MD 21001. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm at Harford Memorial Gardens, 3839 Aldino Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001



