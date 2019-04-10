Reathy Ellen Barnes, age 101, of Bel Air, MD passed away on April 9, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates - Street in Street, MD. Born on August 26, 1917 in Charlottesville, VA, she was the daughter of Quinton and Elisabeth Ann Smith and wife of the late James Albert Barnes for 62 years before his passing; they were married on June 10, 1937. She worked at the lunch counter at G.C. Murphy Company in Eastpoint for about 20 years. Her family moved to the Bel Air area in 1979 and she was the 6th of 14 children in her family.Mrs. Barnes is survived by son, James Edward Barnes of Bel Air; and three sisters, Margaret S. Butler of Henrico, VA, Lois Clarke of Richmond, VA, and Ressie Bailey of Charlotesville, VA. Mrs. Barnes will be inurned at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Please do not send flowers at the family's request. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary