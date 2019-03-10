|
On March 9, 2019, Reba Ilene Utermahlen (nee Green), beloved wife of the late Donald Charles Utermahlen (Col. Air Nat'l Guard, Ret.); dear mother of Brian and Stephen Utermahlen and Susan Schmidt; dear grandmother of Christie MacDonald and loving great-grandmother of Kaitlyn, Abigail and Megan MacDonald; devoted sister of the late Frances, Ella, Anne, Zelda, Mary, Robert Jr., Cecil, Richard and Paul. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Wednesday from 4-7 PM and at the Chapel at Oak Crest Village on Thursday from 10-11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will begin. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019