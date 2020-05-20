Rebeca Alexander (nee Socolovsky) passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age 91. She is survived by her children, Irwin Alexander, Oscar Alexander and Daniel Alexander (Francine Smith); sister, Cecilia Rogozinksi and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Oscar Alexander; siblings, Elena Kogan, Solomon Socolovsky and Pedro Socolovsky; parents, Leon and Luisa Socolovsky.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.