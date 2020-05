Rebeca Alexander (nee Socolovsky) passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age 91. She is survived by her children, Irwin Alexander, Oscar Alexander and Daniel Alexander (Francine Smith); sister, Cecilia Rogozinksi and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Oscar Alexander; siblings, Elena Kogan, Solomon Socolovsky and Pedro Socolovsky; parents, Leon and Luisa Socolovsky.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.