Rebecca (Becca) Ann Clark, only 20 years old, passed away in the early morning of February 3, 2020 at her home in Sykesville, MD. Becca was born in Baltimore Maryland and has lived in Carroll County since her birth. She has an older sister, Gabrielle (Gabi) Clark, who recently graduated from Towson University. She also leaves behind her loving mother, Theresa (Terri) Merena Clark, and her father James (Jim) Clark.
A viewing service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM with a memorial service on Monday, Feb 10, at 10 AM. These services will be held at Burrier-Queens Funeral Home 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers there has been a Becca Clark Memorial Fund setup with The Burning Limb Foundation to help other young women with multiple chronic illnesses including Hypermobile Elders Danlos Syndrome (HEDS), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Dysautonomia, and Central Nervous System Issues. If you would like to donate please go to https://burninglimb.networkforgood.com/projects/82275-our-alchemy-turns-your-donation-into-hope-for-many, then please Select under the Apply My Donation to "Becca Clark Memorial Fund".
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020