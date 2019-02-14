Home

Rebecca Ann Powel

Rebecca Ann Powel Notice
Powel, on February 12, 2019, Rebecca "Becky" (nee Gale), beloved wife of William R. Powel; mother of Virginia A. Powel, Thomas W. Powel (Kirstin), Anne Powel Davis (Lena Garrison), and Nancy R. Powel; grandmother of Scott Davis (Sergio Sanguin), Sarah Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Benjamin Powel (Sara), Matthew Powel, Lilly Bay, and Laurel Bay; great-grandmother of Linus William Powel; and step-sister of Jane Helweick (Henry) and Patricia Richardson. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Becky donated her body to the MD State Anatomy Board for research. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Samuel Ready Scholarships, Inc., P.O. Box 202, Riderwood, MD 21139 or to Taylor's Chapel, c/o: Kristine Amendt, 16 Linden Way, Baltimore, MD 21236. Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2019
