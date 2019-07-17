Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca WATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann WATT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Ann WATT Notice
Rebecca Ann Watt passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 75. Born in Louisville, KY and raised in northern NJ. She graduated from Milburn High School and the University of Miami. Becky was the owner of Hunt Valley Massage Center for 33 years, specializing in neuromuscular therapy. She enjoyed travel, theatre, entertaining and spending time with her large group of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Madge Watt and is survived by her cousins, the Medlock's.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Becky with memorial contributions to Animal Rescue, 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17394. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now