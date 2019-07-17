|
|
Rebecca Ann Watt passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 75. Born in Louisville, KY and raised in northern NJ. She graduated from Milburn High School and the University of Miami. Becky was the owner of Hunt Valley Massage Center for 33 years, specializing in neuromuscular therapy. She enjoyed travel, theatre, entertaining and spending time with her large group of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Madge Watt and is survived by her cousins, the Medlock's.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Becky with memorial contributions to Animal Rescue, 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17394. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019