Rebecca Medwin Hyde, of Columbia, Maryland, age 73, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her six siblings: Elizabeth Fleischhacker, Martha Hyde, Michael Hyde, Mary Harris, Joseph Hyde, and Catherine Hyde. Her parents, who predeceased her, were William and Evelyn (Sult) Hyde, of Catonsville, MD.



Rebecca was born in 1947 in Frederick, MD and grew up in Baltimore. She attended Trinity High School in Ilchester, MD and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Catholic University and a Masters of Arts from Johns Hopkins University. She was a life-long actress and member of the Screen Actors' Guild (SAG). She also worked in the financial services sector, starting as a mortgage broker and ultimately developing a 25-year career as a financial advisor for Ameriprise.



Rebecca was a strong supporter of multiple nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, PFLAG, and her alma mater, Johns Hopkins University. In lieu of flowers, if you'd like to celebrate her life, please make a donation to one of her charities or one of your own, in her name.



