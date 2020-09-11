1/
Rebecca Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly on September 8, 2020 Rebecca Louise Smith passed away; daughter of Ralph Smith and the late Carol Stousburg Smith; cherished niece of Mary Price, Darlene Smith and Charlotte Tringali. Also survived other loving family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 am. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved