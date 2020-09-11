Rebecca Smith

Suddenly on September 8, 2020 Rebecca Louise Smith passed away; daughter of Ralph Smith and the late Carol Stousburg Smith; cherished niece of Mary Price, Darlene Smith and Charlotte Tringali. Also survived other loving family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 am. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com