On Friday, February 14, 2020 Reda Wynn Wiles (nee Crowetz), 73 of Catonsville, MD passed away at Dove House. Beloved wife of Robert N. Wiles. Devoted mother of Jay & Mary Carole Stiffler, William & Abigail Stiffler, Kelli Wiles, Jonathan & Diane Wiles. Loving sister of Bernice, Sharon, the late Donna, Heda and Marty. Beloved grandmother of Heather, Patrick, Austin, Chloe, Grace, Madelyn and Mason.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Upperco/Arcadia Volunteer Fire Dept. Activities Building 16020 Carnival Ave. Upperco, MD 21155
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157.
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020