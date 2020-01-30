Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Reese F. Williamson Jr. Notice
On January 28, 2020 Reese Franklin Williamson, Jr. passed away at home. He was the beloved husband of Loretta Williamson; devoted father of Sandra Puhl and her husband Jay, Reese F. Williamson, III and his wife Karen, and the late Lisa Marie Williamson; dear brother of Paul Williamson, Aileen Klawitter, Joe Williamson, Bill Williamson, and the late David and Richard Williamson and Charlotte Simon; loving grandfather of Christa Bittorf, Cara McJilton, William Puhl, and Resse F. Williamson, IV; great grandfather of Alessandra Bittorf.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday 1-6 PM where the funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 PM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
