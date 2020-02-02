Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Crest Village Chapel
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Village Chapel
REGINA A. McKINLEY


1920 - 2020
On January 27, 2020, Regina Ann McKinley passed away suddenly at the age of 99 years. A life-long resident of the Baltimore area, Jean, as she was known by friends and family, raised six children and was the beloved matriarch of her extended family. She was born September 9, 1920 to her parents, Patrick and Agnes Coughlin. Jean was the loving wife of the late James McKinley, and devoted mother to the late Kevin McKinley, Esq. and late LCDR, Brian McKinley. She is survived by her sister Mary Theresa Dempsey, her remaining four children: Col. Michael McKinley of Annandale, VA: Dr. Mark McKinley of Towson, MD; Maureen McKinley Gutowski of Parkville, MD; and Shane McKinley of Great Falls, VA, and their respective spouses: Nancy, Joan, Tony, and Jeanne. She is survived by her twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. From her lifetime example of Christian love and strength, she was cherished by all her family and friends.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Monday, February 3rd, from 4 to 8 P.M. and Tuesday, February 4th, from 10 to 11 A.M. at Oak Crest Village Chapel, at which time all are invited for the Funeral Mass. Interment in Mt. Maria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Children's National Hospital Foundation, ATTN: Terp Thon, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
