On May 3rd, 2020 "Jeanne" Madden age 89 entered into eternal rest with her Savior. Daughter of the late James A. and Marie T. Sarsfield, loving wife of the late Joseph P. Madden for 51 years, she was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Most of her life she resided in Halethorpe, Maryland and enjoyed the company of many friends while living at Charlestown Retirement Community for 11 ½ years. An avid reader, she will be remembered for her incredible sense of humor, her wit, her enduring strength and resilience. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Noel), Mary Regina Moran (late J. Patrick), Rita Frantz (Douglas), Michael (Betty Jane), J. Patrick Madden Jr. (Kimberlyn), Thérèse (Gregory Shirah) and Barbara Smith (William), 17 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Memorials can be made to Saint Michaels Indian School founded in 1902 by Saint Katherine Drexel (stmichaelsindianschool.org) 505-979-5590
The Joseph and Regina Madden Fund
St. Michael's Indian School
PO Box 650
Saint Michaels, AZ 86511
For future service details and to send online condolences, please visit www.csofcharlotte.com/obituary/Regina-Madden
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.