On May 3rd, 2020 "Jeanne" Madden age 89 entered into eternal rest with her Savior. Daughter of the late James A. and Marie T. Sarsfield, loving wife of the late Joseph P. Madden for 51 years, she was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Most of her life she resided in Halethorpe, Maryland and enjoyed the company of many friends while living at Charlestown Retirement Community for 11 ½ years. An avid reader, she will be remembered for her incredible sense of humor, her wit, her enduring strength and resilience. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Noel), Mary Regina Moran (late J. Patrick), Rita Frantz (Douglas), Michael (Betty Jane), J. Patrick Madden Jr. (Kimberlyn), Thérèse (Gregory Shirah) and Barbara Smith (William), 17 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Memorials can be made to Saint Michaels Indian School founded in 1902 by Saint Katherine Drexel (stmichaelsindianschool.org) 505-979-5590

The Joseph and Regina Madden Fund

St. Michael's Indian School

PO Box 650

Saint Michaels, AZ 86511

For future service details and to send online condolences, please visit www.csofcharlotte.com/obituary/Regina-Madden

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
