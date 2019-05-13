Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Regina Ann Bockstie

Regina Ann Bockstie Notice
On May 11, 2019; Regina Ann Bockstie (Nee Seymour); 73 of Perry Hall, Md; beloved wife of the late Edward "Buzz" Bockstie; devoted mother of Dawn M. Grogan and her husband Tony, Michael E. Bockstie and his wife Sean, Scott T. Bockstie and his wife Mindy; loving grandmother of Shane, Grace, Cullen and Ryan Grogan, Noah and Reese Bockstie, Ciarra, Jacob and Maya Bockstie; dear sister of the late Thomas L. Seymour and Richard J. Seymour; sister in law of Bernadine Seymour; aunt of Richard Seymour and Mary Hartnett and the late William "Billy" Seymour.Family and friends will honor Regina's life with a receiving of friends at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 1-3 pm and 6-8 pm with a memorial service at 7:00pm. If desired, contributions may be made to the Baltimore County Humane Society. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2019
