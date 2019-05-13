|
On May 11, 2019; Regina Ann Bockstie (Nee Seymour); 73 of Perry Hall, Md; beloved wife of the late Edward "Buzz" Bockstie; devoted mother of Dawn M. Grogan and her husband Tony, Michael E. Bockstie and his wife Sean, Scott T. Bockstie and his wife Mindy; loving grandmother of Shane, Grace, Cullen and Ryan Grogan, Noah and Reese Bockstie, Ciarra, Jacob and Maya Bockstie; dear sister of the late Thomas L. Seymour and Richard J. Seymour; sister in law of Bernadine Seymour; aunt of Richard Seymour and Mary Hartnett and the late William "Billy" Seymour.Family and friends will honor Regina's life with a receiving of friends at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 1-3 pm and 6-8 pm with a memorial service at 7:00pm. If desired, contributions may be made to the Baltimore County Humane Society. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
