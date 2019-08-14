|
Regina Marie Baker, age 69, of Bel Air passed away suddenly on August 8, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, raised in Dundalk she was the daughter of John and Margaret (née Duraney) Bansky. Growing up in a tight-knit community of close friends she developed a love of photography, after graduating Dundalk High School she went straight into the workforce, married, and had her only son James. Regina's adult life saw her stand resilient in the face of many challenges. She returned to school and finished her associate's degree as a single mother while caring for her own mother as she aged.
Regina's professional life saw her in the role of office manager and administrative assistant, but her real joy and passion was her family. There was nothing she loved more than being a grandmother to her two grandsons, a role that she was excited to play.
Ms. Baker is survived by son, James Baker of Baltimore; daughter-in-law, Kate Scott; grandchildren, Duncan and Owen Baker Scott; and sister, Mary-Anna Fruhling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her long-time partner, John Schmidt, Jr.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to My Sister's Place.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019