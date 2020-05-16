On May 12, 2020 Regina Helen Morin (Nee Losinski) of Annapolis (formerly of Baltimore and Severna Park), beloved mother of Christina Morin of Los Corrales de Buelna, Cantabria, Spain, Regina Morin of Ewing, NJ, Paul Morin of Hedgesville WV, Suzanne Orban of Crofton, MD, and Philip Morin, of California. A Mass and burial will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: SPCA at 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Arrangements by Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be made atPlease refer to this website when pandemic restrictions are lifted for date and times of Mass and Burial.