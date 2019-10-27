Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Regina Jarosinski Notice
On October 26, 2019, REGINA JAROSINSKI (nee Ferguson),age 89; beloved wife of the late John A. Jarosinski; devoted mother of Michael and his wife Judith, Kathleen Jarosinski, Jean Peroutka, Janet Grant and her husband James, Jeffrey and his wife Susan, Judy Henderson and her husband Mark and the late Russell Jarosinski. Regina is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister Elaine Fontz, her husband Gerald and sister-in-law Patricia Jarosinski.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Tuesday from 5 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at St. William of York Church. Interment to follow at a later date at the Maryland Veteran Cemetery at Garrison Forest. Please check funeral home website for dates and times. Memorial contributions may be made in Regina's name to the
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
