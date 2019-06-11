|
|
On June 9, 2019; Regina Lynn of Parkville; beloved daughter of Dixie M. Moore nee Woerale and the late Richard M. Moore; loving girlfriend of Charles W. Danforth III; devoted niece of Eleanora Russell of Brunswick; cherished second cousin of Florence Littleton; dear friend of Toad Kresment; also survived by many cousins and friends.Family and friends will honor and celebrate Regina's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home -Parkville 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 PM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park. Memorial donations in Regina's name may be made to Defenders of Animal Rights-14412 Old York Road-Phoenix, MD 21131.Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 11, 2019