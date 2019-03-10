Home

James A Morton & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
1701 Laurens Street
Baltimore, MD 21217
410-728-1100
Regina M. Bernard Notice
March 4th, 2019Arrangements are as follows:The Viewing will be Sunday March 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at James A. Morton and Sons Funeral Home, 1701 Laurens Street, Baltimore MD 21217. The Funeral Services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 2300 W. Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216. The family hour will begin at 10:00 am. The Repast will immediately follow the Funeral Service at the Church. The Interment will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Flowers may be sent to James A. Morton and Sons Funeral Home. Cards and Condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
