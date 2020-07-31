1/1
REGINA M. CARTER
On Monday, July 27, 2020, REGINA M. CARTER ( NEE Cituk) beloved wife of the late Walter L. Carter, devoted mother of John and Juanita Carter, James and Cindy Carter, Mary and Mike Willis, Jeffrey and Betty Carter, Jason Carter and the late Jerome Carter and Joseph Carter, loving grandmother of Judy, Angelique, Seneka, Justin, Jeremy, Jamie, Matt, Jeffrey, Ricky, Kayla, Jeffrey, Jr., Jessica, Nichole, Shawn and Christine, great grandmother of Alanna, Makayla, Kira, Nick, Jake, Hailey, Luci, Brian, and Jayda.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Saturday & Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart of Mary Church on Monday at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Regina's name to Sacred Heart of Mary Church. www.KFHPA.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
AUG
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
AUG
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
