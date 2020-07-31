On Monday, July 27, 2020, REGINA M. CARTER ( NEE Cituk) beloved wife of the late Walter L. Carter, devoted mother of John and Juanita Carter, James and Cindy Carter, Mary and Mike Willis, Jeffrey and Betty Carter, Jason Carter and the late Jerome Carter and Joseph Carter, loving grandmother of Judy, Angelique, Seneka, Justin, Jeremy, Jamie, Matt, Jeffrey, Ricky, Kayla, Jeffrey, Jr., Jessica, Nichole, Shawn and Christine, great grandmother of Alanna, Makayla, Kira, Nick, Jake, Hailey, Luci, Brian, and Jayda.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Saturday & Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart of Mary Church on Monday at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Regina's name to Sacred Heart of Mary Church. www.KFHPA.com