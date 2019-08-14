|
On August 12, 2019 Regina Marcella Lennon (nee Maszczenski), 86, beloved wife of 62 years of the late Robert Joseph Lennon; devoted mother of Robert Lennon, Jr. and his wife Anne, John Lennon and his dearest friend Lucia Silecchia, Regina Taylor and her husband Byron, and Brian Lennon; cherished grandmother of Scott Taylor; sister of Chester Maszczenski, and late brothers Victor, Anthony, Michael, and Benjamin, and late sisters Mary Nowak, Helen Gajewski, and Theresa Violanti. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Mary Maszczenski, Dolores Maszczenski, and Eileen Kelly, and by her step-grandchildren Tammy and Oleg and their children Aiden, Paxton, Ayla, and Mila, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
With love, dedication, and faith, Regina raised her family. Later in life, she rejoined the workforce, earned an Associate degree, and enjoyed a fulfilling career with the Maryland Port Administration. She also served for many years as a State President in the Polish Women's Alliance.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Wednesday from 4-7 PM and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Church. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019