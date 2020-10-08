Regina "Jean" Ann (Hamill) Penney (nee Rosensteel), 96, passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Penny, and her children with her first husband William Sr.: Jean McGaha, Robert Hamill, Mary Berry, Helen Monahan, and Nancy Welty; 10 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, William Hamill, Sr., their son William, Jr. and Jean's parents, Walter and Minna Rosensteel.
Jean was born in north Baltimore near the Pimlico Race Track. After attending Seton High School, she worked as a secretary and married William Hamill, Sr. They raised their six children, first in Pimlico then Yale Heights and Columbia. Those were years of children's school events, office work, Sundays at St. Ambrose Choir, and outings to Tolchester Beach. In Columbia, Jean and William enjoyed bowling and playing cards with friends until William's passing in 1981. In the 1999, she met and married Charles Penney. Bridge games, piano playing, occasional cruises and holiday celebrations filled happy years.
A virtual memorial will be held Oct 18 at 1 p.m.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
.