Regina Peterson

On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Regina M. Peterson of Easton, MD passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Howard Thomas Peterson. Loving mother of Michael (Faith), Michelle "Shelly" (Rick), and Tracy (Pam). Grandmother of Mark, Jason, Jami, and Kelly. Step-grandmother of Brian, Lauren and Jimmy. Great-grandmother of Autumn and Nicholas. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12 pm until the start of a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Regina's name to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.