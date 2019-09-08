Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
6806 McClean Blvd.
Baltimore , MD
REGINA PROCHASKA MOLLEN

REGINA PROCHASKA MOLLEN
On September 5, 2019 Regina Prochaska Mollen Beloved wife of the late Thomas John Mollen and John Pendegrass Allen Jr.; dear mother of Thomas Joseph Mollen and Patricia Ann Mollen; dear grandmother of Dakota K. Mollen.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York RD., (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, September 11th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, September 12th at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church 6806 McClean Blvd. Baltimore MD 21234. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to 31 Hopkins Plaza # 1209, Baltimore, MD 21201. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
