On September 5, 2019 Regina Prochaska Mollen Beloved wife of the late Thomas John Mollen and John Pendegrass Allen Jr.; dear mother of Thomas Joseph Mollen and Patricia Ann Mollen; dear grandmother of Dakota K. Mollen.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York RD., (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, September 11th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, September 12th at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church 6806 McClean Blvd. Baltimore MD 21234. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to 31 Hopkins Plaza # 1209, Baltimore, MD 21201. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019