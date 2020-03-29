|
On March 22, 2020; Regina "Jean" S. Kerr (nee Smith); beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Kerr, Sr.; devoted mother of Mollie LaPaglia and Dale Schafert; dear stepmother of Thomas M. Kerr, Jr. and Brigid Cummings; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Oak Crest Chapel at a later date. Information will be made available at www.ruckfuneralhomes.com when scheduled. If desired contributions may be made to Resident Care Fund: Philanthropy Office Oak Crest, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, Md. 21234, checks payable to Oak Crest Resident Care Fund or John Archer Elementary School for Handicapped Children, 100 Thomas Run Rd., Bel Air, Md. 21015, checks payable to John Archer.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020