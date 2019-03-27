|
|
On March 25, 2019 Regina E. Sicca age 84 of Millsboro, De, formerly of Baltimore passed away peacefully. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Sicca. Beloved mother to Linda Vlossak and her late husband Dave, Danny Sicca and wife Darlene and David Sicca and wife Diane. Daughter of the late Saverio and Catherine Lorenzo. Sister to Robert, Frank, James, Anthony, Lawrence Lorenzo, Carol Ann Edwards and the late Joseph Lorenzo. Loving grandmother to Lisa Werner, Joseph Paul, Kellie Bures, Danny Sicca and five great grandchildren. Visitation on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road in Nottingham. Service on Friday at 9:30AM at Schimunek Funeral Home. Burial in Holly Hills Memorial Gardens in Baltimore. Donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019