Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
For more information about
Regina Sicca
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Sicca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Sicca

Notice Condolences Flowers

Regina Sicca Notice
On March 25, 2019 Regina E. Sicca age 84 of Millsboro, De, formerly of Baltimore passed away peacefully. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Sicca. Beloved mother to Linda Vlossak and her late husband Dave, Danny Sicca and wife Darlene and David Sicca and wife Diane. Daughter of the late Saverio and Catherine Lorenzo. Sister to Robert, Frank, James, Anthony, Lawrence Lorenzo, Carol Ann Edwards and the late Joseph Lorenzo. Loving grandmother to Lisa Werner, Joseph Paul, Kellie Bures, Danny Sicca and five great grandchildren. Visitation on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road in Nottingham. Service on Friday at 9:30AM at Schimunek Funeral Home. Burial in Holly Hills Memorial Gardens in Baltimore. Donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now