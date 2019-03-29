Regina Skarupa Morrison, age 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 26, 2019 at Forest Hill Health & Rehabilitation Ctr. in Forest Hill. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Frank and Johanna (Fitzgerald) Starr and former wife of the late Frank Skarupa. She was a former member of Maryland Realtors Association and retired in 2013 after 30 years as a realtor, finishing her career with Coldwell Banker. She loved her pets, decorating for Christmas, gardening and traveling. Mrs. Morrison is survived by four daughters, Donna (Bill) Feehley of Elkton, Darlene (Mark) Adams of Valley Forge, PA, Maria (Andy) Lease of Dagsboro, DE, and Rosanne (Michael) Murphy of Bel Air; grandchildren, Katy Borys, Kirk Schoenberger, Will Feehley, WIlliam, Alexander, and Caroline Adams, Danny and Olivia Lease, Tyler and Cameron Wann, and Shannon Murphy; great-granddaughter, Kailey Walker; and great-grandsons, Wyatt and Garrett Borys.In addition to her parents and former husband, she was preceded in death by son, Frank Patrick Skarupa.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Monday, April 1 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may make contributions to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary