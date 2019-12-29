Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Bros. Funeral Services, P.A.
5560 Sterrett Place
Columbia, MD 21044
(410) 730-7230
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Isaiah
12200 Scaggsville Road
Fulton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Spiegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Spiegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Spiegel Notice
Regina Spiegel (nee Goodman), of Columbia, MD, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 93. She is survived by her loving children, Brenda Fishbein, Karen Spiegel (Jonathan Rothschild), and Amy Spiegel (Neal Payton), grandchildren, Aaron Fishbein (Meera George), Adrienne Fishbein, Allison Fishbein, Isaac (Tanya Miller) Rothschild, Nathan (Jenny) Rothschild, Molly Rothschild, Max, Asher and Micah Payton, great grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin Mace, Zev, Ezra and Ruby Rothschild. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Samuel Spiegel and son-in-law, Alan Fishbein.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759 on Tuesday, December 31, at 10 am. Interment Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pke, Columbia, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at 12669 Vincents Way, Clarksville, MD 21029, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, beginning at 1pm with services at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -