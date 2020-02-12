Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Reida Edwards


1962 - 2020
Reida Edwards, age 57, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on February 6, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late James Reid Edwards and Judy Sawdargs Doering. Reida was an animal lover just like her mother, she was a loving aunt and sister and dearly missed her mother since her death last year.

Reida is survived by her brother, Jay Edwards and his wife, Stephanie; niece, Tiffany Iman; and nephews, Zachary Edwards and Ethan Edwards.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6-7 pm with a memorial service to follow at 7 pm.

Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
