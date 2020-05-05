Reina Wagner Leverton born May 22, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland and passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020; Daughter to the late Paula and Fredrick Wagner, Sister to; the late Fredrick "Bud" Wagner Jr., and Phillis Wagner Mowbray. She went to school at Franklin High School, as well as the Maryland Institute, was married on September 16, 1951 to Donald Leverton. She worked as a Secretary at Hochschilds, until starting a family and becoming a homemaker.



Reina, is survived by her Husband; Donald Leverton, sons; Brian and Gregory Leverton; Daughter in law Dawn Bonolis Leverton; Grandmother of; Benjamin Leverton and Sarah Leverton Miller; Great Grandmother to; Ava Jean Leverton, Joanna, Emilia, Ivy Miller, Aaryn, and Ashlyn Bonolis. Also survived by many Cousins, Neices and Nephews.



A memorial service will be determined at a later date.



