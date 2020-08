A loving and kind woman who loved all she touched. Rena was like a grandmother to my children and always welcomed our visits regardless of the time of day. A Godly loving heart without contention to anyone. So thankful for her warmth and motherly conversations. I’ll miss your laugh and genuine smile. God bless the Dudley family and thank you for sharing your mother as part of a community family. My sincere condolences.

Cyn Hadnott

Friend