|
|
On February 2, 2019, Renato Ramos "Ray" Ela, beloved husband of Eileen Marie (nee Godfrey); devoted father of Christine Marie Ela and Jeffrey Sean Ela and his wife Ellie; dear brother of Jesus Ela, Amalia Sicay, Evelyn Lumico, Doris Eusebio, Lilian Garcia, and Aida de los Reyes; dear grandfather of Chase Logan Ela.Friends may call at the family owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. Catholic prayer service will be held Friday, 10:30AM, at the funeral home. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or https://www.alz.org/maryland/donate
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019