|
|
Renee Lipson Weiss, 89, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Future Care in Arnold. Renee was born on January 24, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Sally and Samuel Lipson. She was a homemaker and she loved listening to music and singing.
Renee was predeceased by her devoted husband of 51 years, Ralph A.E. Weiss, father Samuel and stepmother Evelyn. She is survived by her loving children, Mark Weiss, Michele Weiss, and Martin Weiss; her siblings, Jerry Lipson and Joyce Rogers; her cherished grandchildren, Samantha Drummond, Bradley Weiss, Jennifer Weiss, Jessica Weiss, Alexis Weiss, Karen Armfield and Jerry Todd; her beloved great-grandchildren, Kaiya Drummond, Juli Todd, and Kayli Todd.
The funeral services are Private.
To offer condolences to the Weiss family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020