Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee WEISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee L. WEISS


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renee L. WEISS Notice
Renee Lipson Weiss, 89, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Future Care in Arnold. Renee was born on January 24, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Sally and Samuel Lipson. She was a homemaker and she loved listening to music and singing.

Renee was predeceased by her devoted husband of 51 years, Ralph A.E. Weiss, father Samuel and stepmother Evelyn. She is survived by her loving children, Mark Weiss, Michele Weiss, and Martin Weiss; her siblings, Jerry Lipson and Joyce Rogers; her cherished grandchildren, Samantha Drummond, Bradley Weiss, Jennifer Weiss, Jessica Weiss, Alexis Weiss, Karen Armfield and Jerry Todd; her beloved great-grandchildren, Kaiya Drummond, Juli Todd, and Kayli Todd.

The funeral services are Private.

To offer condolences to the Weiss family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -