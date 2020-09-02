On August 30, 2020 Renee Norma Kilgore beloved wife of the late James Kilgore, Sr. Mother of James "Jim" Kilgore, Jr. and his wife Robin. Grandmother of Jeanine Santoro and Sean Kilgore. Great grandmother of Cross, Kai, Serafina, Sullivan, Gino, Willow and Lilith. Also survived by former daughter in law Wendy Kilgore.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5:30pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com