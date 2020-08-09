Renee Stack Creighton, a devoted mother and grandmother who managed the Brigantine (N.J) Motor Inn for many years, died Thursday at Woodholme Springs Assisted Living in Pikesville, MD. She was 83 years old.







She was born Renee Margot Bienieck in the city of Breslau, then part of Germany, on June 24, 1937, a daughter of Frieda and Josef Bienieck. She met and married Edward James Stack in Europe, where he was serving in the US Air Force, and they were married in 1958 in Evreaux, France. After moving to the United States, Renee raised five children. She later worked as a hotel reservationist in Nashville and as an auditor for Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City. From 1988 until his death in 1999, she was married to the late Norman Creighton and lived in May's Landing, NJ.



Renee was a gracious hostess, who always made sure that visitors to her home were served an abundance of good food and drink. A passionate gardener, she also loved to boat, fish, birdwatch and cook (a specialty was freshly caught flounder dipped in egg and lemon then pan fried in butter). Until recently, she was a regular visitor to the Pikesville Senior Center, where she made many new friends.



She is survived by her daughters Linda McLean (Eric), of Signal Mountain, TN; Joanie Cathey (Richard) of Lavonia, GA; Lorraine Klein (Steve) of Ocala National Forest, FL; and Julieta Stack of Baltimore. She had three grandchildren – Alison Perry, of Terrebonne, OR; Major Todd Perry (Natasha) of Fort Irwin, CA; and Betsy McLean of Chattanooga, TN – and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Edward James Vincent Stack. A memorial service will be held later in the year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store