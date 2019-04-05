Services McComas Funeral Home 1317 Cokesbury Road Abingdon , MD 21009 410-676-4600 Resources More Obituaries for Reno Cornett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Reno Gearleen Trivitt Cornett

Reno Gearleen Trivitt Cornett, age 86, of Abingdon, MD, with her daughters by her side, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD. She was born in Marion, VA, on September 10, 1932 and was the daughter of Phillip Leonard and Rosie (Hayes) Trivitt. Gearleen was diagnosed with dementia in 2010 and has slowly succumbed to the disease. Better known as "Geri" by her husband, Riley Graybeal Cornett, they were married on July 2, 1953. Riley predeceased her in death by 2 years on July 17, 2017. They were married for 64 years prior to his passing. Gearleen attended Sugar Grove School in Virginia, graduated and went to Business College in Knoxville, TN to become a secretary. She briefly worked for the football coach at William and Mary College prior to coming to Maryland were she was introduced to her future husband. After their marriage, she worked as a secretary for an insurance company in Bel Air, MD. After the birth of her first daughter, she began working at the Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD. She was an Administrative Officer at APG with 30 years of service as a civil servant supporting her country. After her retirement, she and Riley became avid campers, joining the Campfire Campers and traveled all over the United States and portions of Canada and Mexico to enjoy the beauty of God's handiwork and to visit family. She also had the opportunity to visit her daughter Melissa and family to travel to and tour Europe. Gearleen was a very friendly lady and was a master communicator and loved to talk to people. She also had many interests and was very talented with making things. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and all different kinds of crafts. She was fascinated by genealogy and was an avid researcher. She was very active in church in her younger years and was a Sunday School Teacher to the children at Town Baptist Church. Family was very important to her and she prayed continually for her family and friends. Gearleen is survived by her son, Robert D. Cornett (Liz) of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Deborah Thomas (Larry) of Havre de Grace, MD and Melissa Moatts (Tommy) of Peach Bottom, PA; grandchildren, Alexander G Cornett, Brandee Vega, Makaela Moatts and Madison Moatts; great grandchildren, Greyson Vega and Ava Lula Vega; and a nephew that has been like a son, Richard Trivitt (Terrie).In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Riley Trivitt, Barney Trivitt and Ira Trivitt and sisters, Magaleen Blevins and Bessie Hutton. Also, her little "Shorty Boy".Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 12-1 pm with a service at 1 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2019