Reno Truant, 94, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on September 11, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Giobatta and Assunta (Dezorzi) Truant.
After moving to Baltimore to marry his true love, Rita D'Amario, they settled in Hamilton and then eventually moved to Bel Air, MD. Reno spent most of his life supporting his family, both immediate and extended, and was the patriarch of the family. He was well known and loved for his willingness to always help others, and for his gentle and spirited nature. Reno attended the Henry Ford Trade School, and was a WWII Marine Veteran. He worked for BGE in the gas service and supply side for 46 years and following his retirement from BGE, Reno enjoyed his time with Rita and caring for his grandchildren.
Reno is survived by his sons Vincent Truant and wife Karen of Lutherville, MD, Gary Truant and wife Ellen of Bel Air, MD, William F. Truant and wife Colleen of Hunt Valley, MD, and Thomas Reno Truant and wife Renata of Bel Air, MD; brother-in-law James J. D'Amario and wife Patricia of Bel Air, MD; grandchildren Angela Carne and husband Tim, Elizabeth Snead and husband Tom, Stephanie Truant, William V. Truant and wife Jennifer, Andrew, Thomas and Steven Truant, and Jason Eaton and wife Jasmine; great-grandchildren Nicholas Vincent Carne and Jack Truant. He is also survived by sister-in-law Velma Truant of Detroit, and several nephews and one niece.
In addition to his parents, Reno's beloved wife, Rita, preceded him in death as well as his brother Aldo Truant and his sister Fides Simms and her husband Jimmy.
Relatives and friends were invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Sunday, September 15th and a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, September 16th at St. Ignatius Catholic Church (Hickory), with Rev. Mark Lonoue officiating. Interment followed in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Reno's name to The Johns Hopkins Hospital, 1800 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21287 or Senator Bob Hooper House, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019